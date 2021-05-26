Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) PT at $25.95

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 33,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,592. The company has a market capitalization of $276.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 67.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $2,569,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

