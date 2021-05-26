Brokerages Set Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) PT at $12.50

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Trxade Group news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trxade Group by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 16,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,857. Trxade Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trxade Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

