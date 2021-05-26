Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $42.26

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.26.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 794,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455,117. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.