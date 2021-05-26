Brokers Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Eight Capital increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$27.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.85 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 652.38.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

