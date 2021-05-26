Brokers Offer Predictions for V.F. Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 89.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in V.F. by 126.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

