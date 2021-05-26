BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.98 at Fundamental Research

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$5.00 to C$4.98 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.17.

Shares of ERE.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.10. 72,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,493. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.26. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.91 and a 52-week high of C$4.59.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

