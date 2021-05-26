BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SURF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market cap of $363.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

