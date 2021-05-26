Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Issues Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BNR traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 25,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,171. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -29.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

