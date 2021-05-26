Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-$93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNR traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 652,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -28.57.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.