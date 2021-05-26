Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

