Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain.

