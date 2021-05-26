Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 594 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Booking by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Booking by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock traded up $20.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,359.44. 1,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,658. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,371.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,218.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

