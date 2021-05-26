Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 64,399 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

