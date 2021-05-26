Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,693 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

