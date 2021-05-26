Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 65,828 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 620,761 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,517,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 491,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 277,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216,350 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. 247,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,088. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.