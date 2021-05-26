Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

