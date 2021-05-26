Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,444.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 91,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,064,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

