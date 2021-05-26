Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $7.66

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.95. Canaan shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 42,247 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 4.15.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

