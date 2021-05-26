Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

DV opened at $34.80 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

