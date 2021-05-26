Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

DV opened at $34.80 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Analyst Recommendations for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit