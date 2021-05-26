Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 3,250 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

