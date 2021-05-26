Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

