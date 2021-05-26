Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

