Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.700-3.800 EPS.

NYSE CPRI traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.30.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.