Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

CSII has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

