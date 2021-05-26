Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by Barclays

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

CSII has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit