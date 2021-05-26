Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.17.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 287,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.57. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,074,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,806.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

