Carry Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $82.29 million and $2.15 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,670,361,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,326,811,258 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.