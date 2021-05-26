CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 21,024 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 458.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $28.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,438.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,321.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,007.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.