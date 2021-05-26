CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 85,412 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,412 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.78. 62,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,438. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The stock has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average is $211.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.