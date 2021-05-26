CCLA Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481,203 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $46,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $240,289,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.74. 10,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,731. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

