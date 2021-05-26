CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 409,710 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,762,470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 409,710 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 2.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $116,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.