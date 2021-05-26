Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $19,956,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $162.43. 6,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

