Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $6.70. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 8,147 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $582.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

