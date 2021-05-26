Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $6.70. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 8,147 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $582.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.
