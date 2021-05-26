Centaur (CNTR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.48 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. Centaur has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $747,425.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00950619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.44 or 0.09794075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00091026 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

