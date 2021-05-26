Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,813. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.