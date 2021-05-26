Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 34,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.43. 183,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

