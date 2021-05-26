Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 36 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lam Research by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 168,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $637.08. 22,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $258.21 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.86. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

