Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 907.4% in May

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, an increase of 907.4% from the April 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.46.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

