Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $104.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as high as $85.34 and last traded at $84.77, with a volume of 11416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.69.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $157,486,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.