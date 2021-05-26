Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,733,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. 14,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

