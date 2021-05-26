Choate Investment Advisors Has $3.15 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.07. The company had a trading volume of 65,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $321.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.