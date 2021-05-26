Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.34

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 9953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.