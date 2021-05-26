Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Decreased by Mariner LLC

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. 10,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,338. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit