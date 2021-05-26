Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. 10,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,338. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

