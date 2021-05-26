Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,962 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,809 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.