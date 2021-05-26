Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $5,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

