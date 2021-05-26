Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

