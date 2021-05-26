Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.