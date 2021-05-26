Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 15,770 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $3,432,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cummins by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $254.56 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.92 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.53 and a 200 day moving average of $245.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

