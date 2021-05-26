Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 23,920 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after buying an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust stock opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

