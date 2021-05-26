Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 520,001 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520,001 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.