Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. 674,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

